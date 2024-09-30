Monday, December 4, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Line One wants to hear from our listeners. On the next program, Line One co-hosts Dr. Thad Woodard and Prentiss Pemberton will team up to answer listener questions about physical and mental health. They'll take suggestions for topics, and listen to your feedback about what they did well, what they didn’t do so well, and what you want to hear more of as a listener.LISTEN HERE

