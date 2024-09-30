-
Monday, December 4, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Line One wants to hear from our listeners. On the next program, Line One co-hosts Dr. Thad Woodard and Prentiss Pemberton will team up to answer listener questions about physical and mental health. They'll take suggestions for topics, and listen to your feedback about what they did well, what they didn’t do so well, and what you want to hear more of as a listener.LISTEN HERE
-
The number of Americans who practice yoga increased nearly 30 percent in the past four years. The latest figures shows that over 20 million Americans are now practicing, about 9 percent of U.S. adults. The top reasons to practice yoga were to improve flexibility and overall conditioning, and for stress relief. On the next Line One we will explore evidence for benefit as well as risk of the use of yoga for health benefits.KSKA: Monday 3/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
On the next Line One, Anchorage kidney disease specialist Dr. Steven Tuckerjoins us to discuss how our kidneys work and their function changes with age, their relationship to hypertension, and the causes and treatment of kidney failure. Join us with your questions and comments on kidney disease.KSKA: Monday 2/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
On the next Line One, director of education for Pediatric Bioethics at Seattle Children’s Hospital, Dr. Doug Diekema joins host Dr. Woodard to ethical issues in medicine, including how to balance parental freedom, child welfare, and public health regarding mandatory school immunizations. Joins us with your questions and comments.KSKA: Monday 1/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
The leading causes of death in adolescents are linked to teen drinking and drug use. However, alcohol is responsible for more teen deaths than all other drugs combined. Mondays' Line One guest is Dr. John R Knight founder and director of the Center for Adolescent Substance Abuse Research at Children’s Hospital Boston. His goal is to improve screening and intervention for adolescent substance abuse in medical office settings.KSKA: 10/29 at 2:00 pm
-
Prentiss Pemberton and Dr. Thad Woodard co-host the next edition of Line One: Your Health Connection with guest Dr. Ebony McClain-Owens who will discuss the important role of parenting in child development and the effects that child abuse has on mental health throughout one's life span.KSKA: Monday 10/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm