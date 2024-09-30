-
Bristol Bay Times, Arctic Sounder and Dutch Harbor Fisherman to Stop Publishing During Transition to New OwnersThe Bristol Bay Times is going to disappear for a while, along with The Arctic Sounder and The Dutch Harbor Fisherman.
Calista Corporation announced late Wednesday that its last two weeklies–the Tundra Drums newspaper and the Seward Phoenix Log– have been purchased.
Jason Evans and his wife Kiana Peacock have purchased the weeklies: The Arctic Sounder, The Dutch Harbor Fisherman and The Bristol Bay Times. The sale also includes the specialty publications The Equipment Shopper and The Bush Shopper.
The Parent company that owned Alaska News Incorporated, Calista, is the regional Alaska Native corporation for the YK Delta.
36 Alaska Post Offices In Danger of Posting, Rural Alaska Program’s Success Attract Outside Dentists, Men in Juneau Earn Significantly More than Women, Bethel Residents React to Newspaper Shutdown, and more...
Calista is also shutting down the company that printed its papers. Chamai Printing inked its own papers and several others around the state.
Two Bodies Found in Plane Wreckage Near Eaglecrest Ski Area, Four Rescued from Floatplane Crash in Cook Inlet, Survival Camp Teenagers Attacked by Bear, Village Public Safety Officer Shot in Napakiak, and more...