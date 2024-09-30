-
https://youtu.be/2TsokOd9MyMA huge proportion of Alaska is covered with ice. A lot more than has towns and cities or anything man made on it. That’s a lot of country to explore, and its truly beautiful, like another world. On the next Outdoor Explorer the topic is glacier travel. We’ll be talking with a guide who takes newbies on glacier treks, a photographer who specializes in glacier journeys, and a glaciologist who goes to work on glaciers, and knows how they’re made. KSKA: Thursday 6/20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
-
Alaska’s U.S. Senators are part of a congressional effort to stop the Postal Service from closing branches in rural areas.
-
In rural Alaska, dividend checks do more than pay for new sofas. Meera Kohler is the President and CEO of the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative or AVEC. Kohler says, many people in village pre-pay their winter electric bills with their PFD. She says the day checks get deposited is the busiest day of the year for AVEC.
-
States can now get waivers from the requirements of No Child Left Behind, the Bush-era education law. In exchange they’ll have to come up with ways on the state level to boost student achievement and close gaps in performance.
-
-
A survivor of that plane crash between McGrath and Aniak has told a National Transportation Safety Board investigator that the visibility was very poor when the plane slammed into a hill. The crash killed Aniak pilot Ernie Chase and Anvik teacher Julia Walker Saturday night. A family of two teachers and their children survived and were rescued the next day.