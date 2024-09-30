Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Regulation and Enforcement

-
The scientist who first reported seeing dead polar bears in the waters of the Arctic Ocean says he has still not been told why he's under investigation.
-
House Passes Bill to Raise Debt Ceiling, BBAHC Blames Layoffs on Washington Woes, Trapper Creek Mid-Air Crash is Second in Three Weeks, Bodies of Plane Crash Victims Recovered from Douglas Island, and more...
-
Senator Lisa Murkowski attended a presentation in Anchorage today, put on by Shell Oil officials to discuss the company's 2012 exploration and oil spill prevention and response plans.
-
Alaska Congressional Delegation Not Included in Budget Talks, Murkowski Voices Concerns over EPA and BOEMRE, Anchorage Files Lawsuit Over Knik Bridge Project, Northern Waters Task Force Meets This Week, and more...
-
Federal leasing officials are again asking Alaskans to provide feedback on a document that looks at the possible impacts of a very large oil spill in the Chukchi Sea.
-
Parnell Finalizes Operating and Capital Budgets, Parnell’s Budget Cuts Were Expected, Alaskans Asked for Feedback on Chukchi Oil Spill Impact Plan, Study Show New Details on Declining Oil Throughput in TAPS, and more...