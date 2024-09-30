-
Monday, July 17, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The latest research shows that more than half of all children are, at least on occasion, directly involved in bullying as a perpetrator, victim, or both. No child is immune. Children of every race, gender, grade and socio-economic sector are impacted. Please join co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests as they discuss the impacts of bullying and look at what efforts are being taken to prevent bullying in our community.LISTEN HERE
Independent Lens, an Emmy Award-winning anthology series, will delve into the world of bullies. It will show the effects bullying can have by featuring the lives of five families who have experienced it firsthand.Monday October 13 at 9:00
There's a lot to learn about ending bullying among children. Three school district administrators join us to talk about what programs are currently in place in the schools and where is there room for improvement? They'll share what their respective districts are doing to create a kinder, more compassionate school climate, and we'll learn how Social and Emotional Learning curricula are playing an important part in alleviating the problem.KSKA: Tuesday, 11/22 at 2pm and 7pm
A nationally known life coach and educator is in Anchorage as the guest of local advocacy groups "Healing Racism in Anchorage" "and Bridge Builders". Brent Scarpo also produced a documentary dealing with hate crimes that captured national headlines a decade ago., and he'll be hosting workships aimed at helping people diffuse racism and bullying.