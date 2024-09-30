-
Dan Sullivan has gone to court over the Knik Arm Crossing; AHFC did a study of the proposed bullet line bringing gas from the North Slope to Southcentral; "BP Ordered to send Feds $25 million"...
State legislators have largely been enthusiastic about a report they asked for that indicates it would be possible for the state to finance a so-called "bullet line" to deliver North Slope natural gas to the Interior and South Central parts of the state, where gas wells are playing out.
Alaska Senators Back ‘Pilot’s Bill of Rights', ‘Bullet Line’ May Disrupt Plans for Cook Inlet Drilling, Sea Otters Tagged for Population Study, New Statistics Show Unemployment Rates are Higher for Veterans, and more...