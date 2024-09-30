-
Broadband internet is coming to Southwest Alaska, but how is that going to help homes that don’t even have computers? A government-funded project is looking into that by mapping internet connections in rural Alaska.
State Intervenes in Pebble Mine Case, Murkowski Unaware for Months of Aide’s Plea Deal, Airport Safety Project to Resume Following FAA Reauthorization, Boycott, Protests Continue Outside of Hilton Anchorage, and more...
The state of Alaska is preparing for the expansion of broadband internet to much of rural Alaska by starting a new training program to get technicians ready to maintain personal computers and networks in the remote villages of Alaska.
One Borough Plans to Sue Over Redistricting, Others May Join, Legislators Pore through Gasline Report, Documentary Airs About Alaska’s Century-Old Schooners, Sutton Mine Continues Development During Renewal Process, and more...
Hoonah has embraced a federal stimulus program designed to make broadband Internet more affordable in rural Alaska.
State House Still Mulling Over Coastal Management Program, Hoonah Gets Federal Funds for Broadband Internet, ACS Goes ‘4G’Crash Near Beluga Lake Kills Pilot, and more...