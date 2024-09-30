-
Rural Alaska communities have largely been left behind in the digital revolution -- until now. Akiak will be the first community in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta to bring high-speed broadband internet to all its residents later this month on November 15.
-
A major reform announced last month by the Federal Communications Commission promises to extend high-speed internet access to people in rural areas across the country.
-
Late last week, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission was in Dillingham to visit a project that will bring broadband Internet to much of Southwest Alaska. KDLG's Mike Mason was there.
-
Tuesday, August 9 at 10:00amIt’s a new frontier in the telecommunications world. A fiber-optic cable has been placed under Lake Illiamna, in remote western Alaska, to bring broad-band internet access to villages across a large swath of the state.