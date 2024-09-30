-
Bristol Bay just came off an historic salmon harvest. This year's peak has a long tail of success, dating back to the 1890s. Now, public historians are working to save the multicultural stories from Bristol Bay's Naknek Cannery, and to position this rich maritime district in a global context. Thanks for listening!
-
This week, we're heading to Levelock on the Kvichak River near Bristol Bay. Chadalin Washington is an administrative assistant in Levelock.Download Audio
-
A request by the Bethel-based Association of Village Council Presidents would see hunting of Mulchatna Caribou in Bristol Bay and the Kuskokwim closed to all but federally-qualified users living in those areas from now until July 1 of next year.
-
An estimated 900 people packed the Wendy Williamson auditorium at UAA in Anchorage for a presentation and public comment on the draft assessment of the Bristol Bay watershed. The document is the Environmental Protection Agency's take on the impact that a large mine such as the Pebble Mine could have in Southwest Alaska. KSKA's Daysha Eaton was there and filed this report.
-
The largest campaign in the history of Dillingham has been geared toward defeating a long discussed annexation effort by the city.
-
A tribal organization in the Bristol Bay area has released a new study on the idea of forming a borough. Boroughs have been rejected in the past, and the…
-
The Day in Our Bay project began with a contest that put video cameras in the hands of BBNC shareholders living in the Bristol Bay region and challenged them to document what was most important and meaningful to them about the people , places, and cultures of their communities. All footage was shot in one day: October 15, 2011.KAKM: Monday, March 12 @ 10:00 pm
-
The Bristol Bay Native Association is getting ready to plan a transit system for Bristol Bay. BBNA officials say the service could link people who live in Southwest Alaska’s outlying villages to regional hubs like Dillingham for work, medical care and other services.
-
The local college campus in Bristol Bay is asking area residents for a little piece of their Christmas tree.
-
The Alaska Local Boundary Commission has approved the City of Dillingham’s petition to annex the waters off its shore. City Manager Dan Forester says the approval came after the city went through a process of consultation with local fishing communities about the fish tax that would likely result.