Anchorage's Rabbit Creek flooded this morning. Water flowed over a bridge and downed logs caused excess water to spill onto lawns and yards. The water caused major damage to a road and a bridge in the area. Listen Now
The Knik Arm Bridge and Toll Authority "KABATA" project connecting Anchorage to the Mat-Su Borough was established in 2003. At an Anchorage Chamber of Commerce Make-it-Monday Forum last week, chair of the KABATA board of directors, Michael Foster said construction on the bridge is expected to finally begin in 2014. Built to accommodate "tomorrow's traffic," the bridge should be fully operational by 2017 or 2018. Listen to Foster's complete update on the KABATA project on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 5/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The Knik Arm Crossing could be operational in about five to six years, according to backers of the project. But there's a few stumbling blocks in the way. As KSKA's Ellen Lockyer reports, one of them rests with the state legislature, and bridge supporters may have to wait till next year to get the green light.
The stories up for discussion this week are: oil tax reform, Anchorage Municipal Election on April 3rd, Koenig abduction and arrest, KABATA Knik Arm bridge, federal court house closures, AHFC to lead natural gas pipeline project, Murkowski and others attempting to reform Justice Department, and Rep. Neuman's "Stand Your Ground" bill.
Anchorage mayor withdraws lawsuit against Federal Highway Administration over Knik Arm Crossing project.
The state and Conoco-Phillips are getting federal support for drilling plans in the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska – NPRA. Conoco-Phillips has several leases in the area, but has so far been blocked from developing them by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ refusing to allow the construction of a bridge over the Colville River.
Dangerous highways, old bridges and the Alaska Class ferry top the Alaska Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for the next four years.
Federal and state Transportation officials held an open house today at Denali National Park to talk about a project to replace a bridge on the Parks Highway, and to get public comments about the proposal.
Friday, July 15 at 2:00pm on KSKA 91.1FM and 7:30pm on KAKM, Channel 7 televisionDan Sullivan has gone to court over the Knik Arm Crossing; AHFC did a study of the proposed bullet line bringing gas from the North Slope to Southcentral; "BP Ordered to send Feds $25 million"...
There’s concern that big dollar funding for the Tanana River bridge at Salcha will cost Fairbanks money for other transportation projects.