Monday, June 19, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Breast cancer results from the both genetic and environmental factors. This program hosts a discussion on the chemicals in our environment and the origins of breast cancer. Can they be avoided? What else can we do to limit our exposure? Let's talk about it on this next Line One.LISTEN HERE
Monday, April 18, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.Our genes are the ultimate book of instructions for all that happens in our body. Breast cancer results from mistakes in genes or their instructions; and these mistakes are often caused by environmental influences. This program discusses known and suspected environmental risks for breast cancer and some possible preventative suggestions. DOWNLOAD AUDIO
Thursday, June 23 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmThis week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to the Rachel Carson commemorative lecture given by Breast Cancer Fund President and CEO, Jeanne Rizzo. From cosmetics and food packaging to household cleaners and drinking water, Rizzo discusses the unregulated toxins encountered in everyday life, which have been proven to have links to breast cancer.