KSKA: Thursday, January 18, at 2 & 8 p.m. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we're talking about a key part of the body for your outdoor explorations, the brain. I'm Charles Wohlforth. New research shows that being active can make you smarter, growing parts of the brain, and keep your brain healthy as you age. But we're also going to talk about brain injuries. We're learning the serious impact they can have on every aspect of life and how important it is to protect your head when you are doing outdoor sports.
Monday, February 5, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Advances in our understanding of the how the brain and mind work are some of the most important and fascinating findings in science today. Dr. John Medina has been following the research and summarizing the findings in a series of books for lay audiences. In this program we discuss his most recent book Brain Rules for Aging Well: 10 Principles for Staying Vital, Happy, and Sharp.
Concussions have suddenly become a big deal, especially in athletics. Why the increased interest and what does it mean, especially for athletes, parents and coaches? On the next Line One, Lynne Young of the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) Sports Medicine Advisory Committee joins host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss the newest information on concussion recognition, treatment and prevention along with the ASAA 'Return to Play' (RTP) recommendations.KSKA: Monday 10/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm