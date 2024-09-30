-
What is it like to be an avalanche specialist? A conservationist? A wilderness traveler? A Buddhist? Brad Meiklejohn is a long time Alaskan who has written a new book titled The Wild Trails that explores these topics and more. Join host Paul Twardock and Brad for this great conversation.
-
The effort to remove the dam on the lower Eklutna River couldn’t succeed on its own because upstream, utilities divert the river into a hydroelectric power plant. Officials say it will take years before they decide whether to add more water that could help restore salmon.