What is it like to be an avalanche specialist? A conservationist? A wilderness traveler? A Buddhist? Brad Meiklejohn is a long time Alaskan who has written a new book titled The Wild Trails that explores these topics and more. Join host Paul Twardock and Brad for this great conversation.
KSKA: Thursday, Nov. 10, at 2:00 p.m. The Alaska Range is the most dramatic topographic feature in Alaska, and among the greatest in the world, with North America’s tallest peak. On the next show, we’ll be talking about the Alaska Range, and the effort to capture it in a new book. In the second half of the show we’ll have the treat of hearing from Art Davidson, a member of the first climb ever to summit Denali in the winter.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Thursday, April 07, at 2pm and Thursday, April 14 at 8pm In Alaska, we rely on air taxis and private pilots to go hunting, hiking, floating and to climb mountains. If you’ve been doing that long enough, you’ve been on some scary flights, as I certainly have. But for some reason we don’t talk about that much, or about the people who have died, as if we thought we couldn’t do anything about it. On the next show we are having that talk.
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf98460000Dick Griffith is a legendary Alaska wilderness traveler. On the next Outdoor Explorer meet Dick and hear some of his lifetime of stories of adventure. Kaylene Johnson will be with us too. She helped him write his Dick's new book, Canyons and Ice, which involved digging through decades of journals of adventures that Dick, in his modesty, had never shared.KSKA: Thursday 9/12 at 2:00 and 9:00 pmListen Now
Alaska Radio Reader Rambler should be called Alaska Radio Writers Rambler this month as we talk about the premier Kachemack Bay Writers Conference in Homer with Former Alaska State Writer Laureate Nancy Lord and conference organizer Carol Swartz. If you are a writer or ever wanted to be a writer, there is no where else to be in June. The keynote guest of honor is National Book Award Winner, author of the classic Arctic Dreams, Barry Lopez. Learn more about Barry Lopez and and the exciting line up that awaits you.KSKA: Monday 4/30 at 1:00 pm
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb48c70000Sutton residents are looking forward to the opening of the town's new library. The project has attracted major funders, while the Matanuska Susitna Borough is on board as grants administrator. Despite excitement about the new library, bookworms in town have fond memories of the old one.
Nancy Pearl is a librarian with an action figure. She helped start a movement to get communities to read together. And she’s written top selling books about what books to read. Pearl joins host Charles Wohlforth on Hometown, Alaska to talk about how one Seattle librarian made books exciting and current in an era when how we read and use libraries is changing rapidly.Wednesday 10/5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm