-
This page features the full reading of the introduction, written and performed by Ian C. Hartman. You will also find an excerpt of the introduction that aired on KSKA on February 14th, 2022.
-
This page features the full reading of the forward, written and performed by Ed Wesley. You will also find an excerpt of the forward that aired on KSKA on February 7th, 2022.
-
The next Outdoor Explorer will air during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, and we’ll be discussing Alaska’s signature sporting event with nature writer Bill Sherwonit. Bill spent many years covering the Iditarod as a newspaper reporter and he has lots of stories from the trail. He’s recently put out a new book about the race. Tune in for a discussion with author Bill Sherwonit about the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.Thanks for listening!
-
It’s not everyday that a person from a tiny remote village in Alaska gets national attention. But that’s what’s happening to Matt Bissonnette, a former Navy Seal who has penned a book titled “No Easy Day”, about killing Osama Bin Laden.
-
Former national correspondent and bureau chief at the New York Times, Isabel Wilkerson was the first African American woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for her reporting. She went on to publish a book chronicling the decades-long migration of 600 million black Americans in search of better lives in the North and West. Her book,The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America's Migration was the subject of her talk at the University of Alaska Anchorage in January.KSKA: Thursday 2/23 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
A former aide to Sarah Palin has been fined for using confidential emails to write a tell-all book. Frank Bailey was fined $11,900 for violating the state's ethics law.
-
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf79920000Despite declining salmon populations in Europe and the United States, Alaska's salmon numbers are continually on the rise. Has Alaska learned from the past mistakes of others when it comes to fisheries management? In his keynote address at the 2011 Mat-Su Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium David Montgomery, professor of Geomorphology at the University of Washington said we must consider "The Five H's"- History, Harvesting, Hydropower, Habitat and Hatcheries.KSKA: Thursday 11/17 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
A Barrow writer is a finalist for the National Book Award. Debby Dahl Edwardson received the honor for her book, “My Name is Not Easy,” in the young adult fiction category.
-
Monday, July 25 at 1:00 pmThis month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, an update on Kim Rich, who's book was national sensation in 1999 and is still in print. Johnny's Girl started as a series in the Anchorage Daily News, became a book, a TV special and a play.
-
Washington Post political reporter Dan Balz doesn't pretend to know where Sarah Palin's career is heading. But in his new book, "The Battle for America…