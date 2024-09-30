Former national correspondent and bureau chief at the New York Times, Isabel Wilkerson was the first African American woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for her reporting. She went on to publish a book chronicling the decades-long migration of 600 million black Americans in search of better lives in the North and West. Her book,The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America's Migration was the subject of her talk at the University of Alaska Anchorage in January.KSKA: Thursday 2/23 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

