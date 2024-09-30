-
A Fort Wainwright Stryker Brigade soldier was killed by a roadside bomb while on patrol in Afghanistan. PFC Brandon Mullins, age 21, was from Owensboro, Kentucky. He was killed in Kandahar Province last Thursday, and three others in the vehicle were injured.
-
At some low tide pretty soon, the bomb squad will take a look at something a tourist discovered on the tide flats at the end of the Sitka airport runway.
-
An explosives team from Elmendorf Air Force Base traveled to the Southeast community of Kake last Thursday to examine an unexploded artillery shell.
-
State House Still Mulling Over Coastal Management Program, Hoonah Gets Federal Funds for Broadband Internet, ACS Goes ‘4G’Crash Near Beluga Lake Kills Pilot, and more...
-
The identities have been released on the four Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson soldiers kill by a roadside bomb Saturday in Afghanistan.
-
The Department of Defense has released the names of the four Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson soldiers kill by a roadside bomb Saturday in Afghanistan.