-
An Anchorage police spokesman says the Alaska state medical examiner's office has confirmed that a body recovered from Matanuska Lake is that of an 18-year-old coffee stand worker who vanished Feb. 1. Read More
-
Anchorage Police Chief Mark Mew says investigators have found what they believe is the body of missing barista, Samantha Koenig. He made the announcement at APD Headquarters late Monday explaining that a forensic dive team discovered the body in Matanuska Lake. Read MoreView Matanuska Lake Map
-
The stories up for discussion this week are: the oil tax revision passed by the Senate; Anchorage election results and ballot shortage investigation; proposed bill to offset high energy costs; Samantha Koenig body found; legislative session winding down; and "Justice for Ted" rally.KSKA: Friday, 4/6 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 4/6 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 5:00pm
-
The body of an Oklahoma man missing from a plane crash, last week, has been found. The man was a passenger in the aircraft when it went down 90 miles southeast of Cordova.
-
The body of a missing Wasilla man was found in a clearing in the brush in the Petersville Road area Wednesday.