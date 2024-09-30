Black History Month

-
diversity in Alaska, and raise the standard for how we observe and celebrate black culture?
-
The team behind the project hopes to profile people from different communities, age groups and careers to increase understanding about the experiences of Black people in Alaska.
-
There is a long history of Black people coming to Alaska for a wide range of opportunities, working hard and making a name for themselves. Blanche McSmith…
-
A lot of that diversity starts with the first people of the state but many people from other ethnicities came to Alaska for military or government service, to work in the oil industry, fisheries or for adventure. Black Alaskans fill roles in all these areas plus more.