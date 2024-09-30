black history in Alaska

-
Readings from the book “Black History in the Last Frontier”, written by Ian C. Hartman and performed by himself and other local Anchorage residents. These…
-
Readings from the book “Black History in the Last Frontier”, written by Ian C. Hartman and performed by himself and other local Anchorage residents. These…
-
This page features the entire reading of Chapter 4: Statehood and the Cold War, performed by Cal Williams.
-
Readings from the book “Black History in the Last Frontier”, written by Ian C. Hartman and performed by himself and other local Anchorage residents. These…
-
Readings from the book “Black History in the Last Frontier”, written by Ian C. Hartman and performed by himself and other local Anchorage residents. These recordings were made possible by the NAACP.
-
Readings from the book “Black History in the Last Frontier”, written by Ian C. Hartman and performed by himself and other local Anchorage residents. These…
-
diversity in Alaska, and raise the standard for how we observe and celebrate black culture?
-
This page features the full reading of the introduction, written and performed by Ian C. Hartman. You will also find an excerpt of the introduction that aired on KSKA on February 14th, 2022.
-
There is a long history of Black people coming to Alaska for a wide range of opportunities, working hard and making a name for themselves. Blanche McSmith…
-
A lot of that diversity starts with the first people of the state but many people from other ethnicities came to Alaska for military or government service, to work in the oil industry, fisheries or for adventure. Black Alaskans fill roles in all these areas plus more.