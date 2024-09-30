black comedy

The popular children's story of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day comes to the Cyrano's Theatre Company stage in a musical version by Judith Viorst and Shelly Markham. Nathan M. Swan (Alexander) doesn't get as far as Australia, but makes his way, along with Director Janet Stoneburner, to the KSKA studios this week to talk about how his day is going. "Alexander" runs November 28th through December 22nd.KSKA: Friday, Nov. 21, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:

