The home of "Camp" theatre, Mad Myrnas is presenting for the second year in a row the Alan Menken and Howard Ashman musical Little Shop of Horrors, based on the 1960 low budget black comedy film by Roger Corman. Actors Paige Bohall and Regina MacDonald drop by Stage Talk this week to plant some seeds for discussion. Little Shop of Horrors runs through March 26th.KSKA: Friday, March 11 at 2:45pm DOWNLOAD AUDIO
The popular children's story of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day comes to the Cyrano's Theatre Company stage in a musical version by Judith Viorst and Shelly Markham. Nathan M. Swan (Alexander) doesn't get as far as Australia, but makes his way, along with Director Janet Stoneburner, to the KSKA studios this week to talk about how his day is going. "Alexander" runs November 28th through December 22nd.KSKA: Friday, Nov. 21, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: