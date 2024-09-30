Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

birding

  • Outdoor Explorer
    100th Anniversary of Migratory Bird Treaty
    Charles Wohlforth
    KSKA: Thursday, May 12 @ 2:00 pm. On the next Outdoor Explorer we mark the 100th anniversary of the migratory bird treaty, a conservation landmark and learn how migrations come through our state and where and when you can enjoy them.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Birdwatching at the Coastal Refuge
    Charles Wohlforth
    In Anchorage you head for the mountains, but on the other side of the city there is another wild habitat to explore, summer and winter: the coastal wetlands that extend from Potter’s Marsh to Ship Creek. We’ll talk about the swampy, muddy shoreline of Anchorage, and the many birds and animals that live there.KSKA: Thursday, May 8, 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.Listen now: