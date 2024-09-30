-
http://player.vimeo.com/video/57495394 Dall's Sheep Research in the Chugach Range: Lamb Capture from ADF&G on Vimeo.Shooting net guns from helicopters and chasing newborn lambs down cliffs, Dr. Tom Lohuis and his team have been capturing and collaring dall sheep in the Chugach range since 2009. Their research shows a significant decrease in dall sheep pregnancy rates for 2012. From predation to disease to weather conditions, what could be causing the projected population drop? This week on Addressing Alaskans, hear Dr. Lohuis' talk on "Dall Sheep on the Decline: Understanding Sheep Population Dynamics," recorded at the Alaska Zoo Wildlife Wednesday Lecture Series.KSKA: Thursday 2/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Picture a giant chicken coop in the middle of a treeless island in the Gulf of Alaska. But the coop is really an old concrete Air Force radar tower. And instead of chickens, it holds Black-Legged Kittiwakes.Photos courtesy of USGS/Voice of USGS biologist Scott Hatch
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is being proactive in anticipation of another weak king salmon return to the Yukon River. No angling will be allowed for king salmon on the main stem of the Yukon.
