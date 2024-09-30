-
The Anchorage economy in 2011 is growing and that's a trend likely to continue through 2014. The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation also says some sectors are actually stronger than expected.
Arctic Scientist Under Investigation, Officials Hammer Out Details on U.S. Russia Polar Bear Treaty, UAF Researchers Unlocking Secret of Hibernation, Young Argues to Strip Park Service’s Power in Yukon Charley Preserve, and more...
To give our listeners a chance to hear the complete Anchorage Economic Development Corporation economic forecast for Anchorage from 2011 through 2014, we've posted below the full prediction as presented by AEDC President and CEO Bill Popp at the luncheon held on July 27th.