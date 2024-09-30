Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • The sun rising over a snow-covered hillside road in Anchorage, Alaska on December 3, 2019. (Photo by Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)
    PHOTOS: SNOW in Anchorage! (But maybe not for long, the Weather Service says)
    Joey Mendolia
    Anchorage residents enjoyed outdoor activities in early December as the city finally received a long awaited blanketing of snow.
    Traveling to the SSWC 2016
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Thursday, June 22, at 2:00 p.m. This show covers two topics to achieve the same goal. It's one part travel show, discussing what it takes to travel overseas with a bicycle and all the gear one needs to visit another country. The second part is about what it's like to attend, and race in, the Single Speed World Championships (SSWC). It's a crazy fun time, and we'll try to share what it's like to travel half-way across the globe to be there. LISTEN HERE
    Creating an active transportation network
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Thursday, May 11, at 2:00 p.m. Alaska is known for trail sports, from backpacking to sled dog racing, that began as practical means of transportation. That’s happening again. More and more people are using bikes and feet to get to work, even in Anchorage, with our car-oriented urban design.LISTEN HERE
    Year-Round Bike Races
    Charles Wohlforth
    KSKA: Thursday, Jan. 05, at 2:00 p.m.Biking is year round now, including bike racing. It’s a phenomenon that started here in Alaska and now has spread over the world. Folks are fat bike racing all over the US and in Europe. On our next show, we’re checking in on competition in our region.LISTEN NOW
    Single Track
    Kristin Spack
    On the next Outdoor Explorer, our topic is single-track mountain biking. Have you biked the single track trails at Kincaid? It has become huge in Anchorage with the construction of these narrow trails through the woods on the Hillside and at Kincaid, with lots of sudden hills and tight turns. Charles Wohlforth hosts two guests who volunteered to create the trails and ride them everyday.KSKA: Thursday 6/6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now