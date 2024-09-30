-
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll listen to an Alaska Outdoor Alliance Lunch & Learn session, Bikes Belong. Theweekly series is open to the public and addresses topics important to the Alaska outdoor community. The Bikes Belongdiscussion brought together a diverse group of stakeholders in the future of Alaska biking.
-
Bicycling is a great way to get outside, get fit, meet people, and exercise your competitive juices. The number of trails, organizations, and biking events continues to grow in Alaska. This show will feature folks from Anchorage and Fairbanks sharing thier passion for the sport.
-
KSKA: Thursday, June 22, at 2:00 p.m. This show covers two topics to achieve the same goal. It's one part travel show, discussing what it takes to travel overseas with a bicycle and all the gear one needs to visit another country. The second part is about what it's like to attend, and race in, the Single Speed World Championships (SSWC). It's a crazy fun time, and we'll try to share what it's like to travel half-way across the globe to be there. LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Thursday, May 11, at 2:00 p.m. Alaska is known for trail sports, from backpacking to sled dog racing, that began as practical means of transportation. That’s happening again. More and more people are using bikes and feet to get to work, even in Anchorage, with our car-oriented urban design.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Thursday, June 30, at 2:00 and Thursday, July 07, at 8:00 p.m. Something about human-power, pedals and wheels inspired inventors, and if you spend much time on Alaskan trails, you will see some odd contraptions rolling by. On the next Outdoor Explorer, I’m talking to guys who would like to convert you and everyone to recumbent bikes and unicycles.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
-
On the next Outdoor Explorer, our topic is single-track mountain biking. Have you biked the single track trails at Kincaid? It has become huge in Anchorage with the construction of these narrow trails through the woods on the Hillside and at Kincaid, with lots of sudden hills and tight turns. Charles Wohlforth hosts two guests who volunteered to create the trails and ride them everyday.KSKA: Thursday 6/6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now