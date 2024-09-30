-
Anchorage's Off the Chain Bicycle Collective is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization that provides bike repair advice while aiming to increase bicycle ridership, awareness, and safety. Join host Paul Twardock as he visits the Off the Chain shop for a tour and bike repair advice
KSKA: Thursday, July 13, at 2:00 p.m.On the next show we’re learning about a couple programs started by leaders in the cycling world to help young people become fit, confident cyclists. In the first half of the show, Lael Wilcox, an amazing athlete of world caliber, will be talking about her adventure with middle school girls. In the second half, we’ll learn about a new bike school, which aims to teach bike repair skills, and to turn underprivileged kids into bike riders and racers.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Thursday, Oct. 13, at 2:00 p.m. We’re going into new territory with the next show, with bike polo and skateboarding. We’ll hear an interview with a former x games champion from Alaska who eventually came back and opened a board shop here to pass on the sport to another generation, and with a polo player who travels with bikes to play.LISTEN NOW