-
"We talk to them differently. We dress them differently. We have very different role models for them and of course the toys are different." In her book, Pink Brain, Blue Brain: How Small Differences Grow Into Troublesome Gaps - And What We Can Do About it neuroscientist Dr. Lise Eliot warns that culturally promoted gender differences are having negative effects on the brain development of our young girls and boys. This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to Dr. Eliot's talk hosted by Best Beginnings at the Wilda Marston Theater in Anchorage.KSKA: Tuesday 3/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
They grow up so fast, don't they? This time on KTD! we're talking about early developmental stages - where should very young children be developmentally at one year, two years, three years? And where can caregivers find help and support if their children aren't meeting those recommended milestones? We'll meet some of the resources available to help caregivers learn how to support their growing little ones with the state's Early Intervention Manager, Erin Kinavey and Dr. Donna Galbreath who's in a new film all about keeping "Babies on Track".KSKA: Tuesday, 2/21 @ 2pm & 7pm
-
Alaska schools are getting ready to open later this month, but are all children ready to start learning? Two Anchorage area organizations are helping…