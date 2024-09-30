"We talk to them differently. We dress them differently. We have very different role models for them and of course the toys are different." In her book, Pink Brain, Blue Brain: How Small Differences Grow Into Troublesome Gaps - And What We Can Do About it neuroscientist Dr. Lise Eliot warns that culturally promoted gender differences are having negative effects on the brain development of our young girls and boys. This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to Dr. Eliot's talk hosted by Best Beginnings at the Wilda Marston Theater in Anchorage.KSKA: Tuesday 3/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

