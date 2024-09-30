-
Police have released the name of a young man who was found beaten unconscious in an abandoned building in Downtown Anchorage Monday night. The victim has been identified as James Clinton, 18, of Anchorage.Download Audio
A Fairbanks judge has sentenced Jeffrey Hout of Bethel and Harry Williams of Kwethluk to life in prison in the beating death of Benjamin Kaiser of Hooper Bay back in 2010.
The fate of two men accused of torturing and beating a man to death now rests in the hands of a jury. Jeff Hout of Bethel and Harry Williams of Kwethluk are facing first degree murder charges at the Bethel Courthouse for the killing of 19 year old Benjamin Kaiser of Hooper Bay last October.
