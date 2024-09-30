-
The terror of being attacked by a bear is a nightmare for many outdoors people, and a lot of time is spent worrying and planning for it. We’ll put wildlife hazards in context. What should you know to be safe, how can you improve your chances, and why aren’t you thinking about all the other things that could get you, and that are a lot more common.
A month-long course on backcountry wilderness skills turned into a fight for survival over the weekend.
Two Bodies Found in Plane Wreckage Near Eaglecrest Ski Area, Four Rescued from Floatplane Crash in Cook Inlet, Survival Camp Teenagers Attacked by Bear, Village Public Safety Officer Shot in Napakiak, and more...
An Anchorage teenager was scheduled for more surgery today to treat extensive wounds from a bear attack in the city's Bicentennial Park this weekend.…