The terror of being attacked by a bear is a nightmare for many outdoors people, and a lot of time is spent worrying and planning for it. We’ll put wildlife hazards in context. What should you know to be safe, how can you improve your chances, and why aren’t you thinking about all the other things that could get you, and that are a lot more common.
Only a day after her companion Taquoka was shipped to a bear reserve in Sweden, Shaguyik, the escaped grizzly cub, was found shot to death near Portage.…
Grounded Landing Craft near Kodiak will Float Soon. Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon. King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers. Alaska Will Collect Millions from Federal Grant Program. Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death. Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award. Red Flag Training Gets Underway at Eielson. Redistricting Plan Back in Court. Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan. Rural Students Share Thoughts on City Life
Alaska’s game board has decided to delay a decision on a controversial plan to expand the use of snares to kill grizzly and black bears as a means of predator control. Bear snaring is limited to an area on the West side of Cook Inlet.
The state of Alaska is appealing a federal ruling that upholds a 2008 decision to give polar bears federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.
National Public Radio is reporting that Anchorage based polar bear scientist Chuck Monnett is expected to report back to work Friday. But, his job will be changing and he will no longer manage federal contracts.
Some bear trouble near Alaska's two largest cities. At Angel Rocks, off Chena Hot Springs Road above Fairbanks on Saturday, a black bear hauled a camper right out of his tent.
A group of hikers on an extended outing in the Talkeetna Mountains was attacked by a bear while crossing a stream Saturday night.