Bartlett High School graduate, Brian Schmidt received the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics for the discovery of the accelerating expansion of the universe through observations of distant supernovae. In June Brian stopped by the UAA Bookstore to talk about the importance of his Alaska education and his current projects, including building a new telescope to map the Southern Sky. Today Brian is an astronomer at the Australian National University's Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics.KSKA: Thursday 6/28 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

