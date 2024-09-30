Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Bartlett High School

  • (From left) Allison Haynes, Margaret Clark, and Laura Gordon, all West High School Students, testified before the Anchorage School Board on Thursday night about the proposed 2014-15 budget. All opposed the cuts. Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    ASD Budget Cutting Process Begins as Legislature Mulls Increasing Education Funding
    Daysha Eaton
    Anchorage School District officials presented the 2014-15 budget to the Anchorage School Board Thursday evening. The district faces cutting 23 million dollars this year unless the legislature increases the per student funding. Public testimony was passionate and officials discussed calculations for how much legislators would have to increase funding to stop cuts. Download Audio
  • Bartlett High School in Anchorage. Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    ASD Graduates More Students, Barlett High Leads Way
    Daysha Eaton
    The Anchorage School District has long been struggling to get more students to graduate from high school, with only slight improvement. Last year, the rate of students graduating jumped three and half percentage points overall for ASD. Bartlett High School is leading the way.
  • News
    Surveying My Life: Journeys from Alaska and the Southern Sky
    Kristin Spack
    Bartlett High School graduate, Brian Schmidt received the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics for the discovery of the accelerating expansion of the universe through observations of distant supernovae. In June Brian stopped by the UAA Bookstore to talk about the importance of his Alaska education and his current projects, including building a new telescope to map the Southern Sky. Today Brian is an astronomer at the Australian National University's Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics.KSKA: Thursday 6/28 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Anchorage High School Grad Wins Physics Nobel
    Ellen Lockyer
    One of today’s Nobel Physics prize winners is a 1985 graduate of Bartlett High school in Anchorage. Brian Schmidt shares the prestigious prize with two other U.S. born scientists.