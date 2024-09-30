-
In Anchorage, it looks like supporters of a ballot measure that would repeal a controversial labor ordinance passed by the Anchorage Assembly earlier this year have gathered the signatures needed to put the issue before voters.
-
The campaign on a ballot measure about denying Borough permits to large mines that ruin salmon streams is growing intense in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.
-
There will be another try to pass a gay rights ordinance in Anchorage. The closest it got was to be passed by the Assembly and vetoed by Mayor Dan Sullivan.
-
The Pebble Partnership has gone to the state Supreme Court in an effort to head off a ballot measure in the Lake and Peninsula Borough that would reveal how people feel about mining that destroys salmon streams.
-
The people of Lake and Peninsula Borough will get to vote on a ballot measure that would prohibit mining projects that ruin salmon streams.
-
Arctic Scientist Under Investigation, Officials Hammer Out Details on U.S. Russia Polar Bear Treaty, UAF Researchers Unlocking Secret of Hibernation, Young Argues to Strip Park Service’s Power in Yukon Charley Preserve, and more...
-
Fairbanks borough voters will consider a ballot proposition this fall aimed at reducing fine particulate pollution.
-
Rep. Young Missing from Washington as Congress Nears Debt Limit Deadline, Two Fort Wainwright-based Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan, BP Cleaning Up Oil Spill on North Slope, Convicted Poacher Sentenced on Probation Violation, and more...
-
A ballot measure to stop any mining activity that damages salmon streams in the Lake and Peninsula Borough has been certified to be put before the voters. Owners of the Pebble mining claims have asked the courts to over-rule the certification, saying it would unconstitutionally restrict the powers of the Borough government.
-
A ballot measure to stop any mining activity that damages salmon streams in the Lake and Peninsula Borough has been certified to be put before the voters.