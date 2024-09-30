-
Primaries or ranked choice? Vote Yes and Vote No make the case for ballot measure 2 | Alaska InsightCandidates aren't the only boxes on the ballot come November 4th. Ballot measure 2 seeks to shift elections from primaries to ranked choice voting, and would also require more disclosure of campaign funding on future campaigns. Proponents say it's a more equitable voting system, but opponents say it adds confusion to the voting process.
The Election Commission for the Municipality of Anchorage will hold a final public meeting today (Monday) to interview people who were unable to vote in…
The Anchorage city clerks office is calling the voter turn out in yesterday's election "unprecedented." The office is investigating the election, working today to figure out which voting precincts ran out of ballots. Read More
The stories up for discussion this week are: the oil tax revision passed by the Senate; Anchorage election results and ballot shortage investigation; proposed bill to offset high energy costs; Samantha Koenig body found; legislative session winding down; and "Justice for Ted" rally.KSKA: Friday, 4/6 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 4/6 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 5:00pm
Backers of a citizen’s initiative to re-establish the Alaska Coastal Management Program have unleashed a full-court press to collect nearly 26,000 signatures needed to put the measure on this year’s statewide ballot.
Today municipalities and boroughs across Alaska are holding local elections with some ballot items attracting statewide interest. Leading the list is the ballot initiative against the proposed Pebble Mine in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.
The question of whether to allow sales of alcohol will be on the ballot tomorrow for voters in Barrow. A yes vote would allow the first legal local liquor sales in the city in more than a decade. Barrow currently is a “damp” community.
Matanuska Susitna Borough voters will be selecting two Borough school board seats when they go to the polls on Tuesday
When Matanuska Susitna Borough voters go to the polls next week, they will be asked to approve ballot propositions regarding schools, roads and reapportionment.