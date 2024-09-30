-
KSKA: Thursday, Sept. 14, at 2:00 p.m. How young can you take your kids outdoors? For some Alaska parents, there isn't much of a limit, and they are taking babies backpacking, boating and camping. It makes sense. Babies are more portable that bigger kids, and they are constantly amused by the passing world from a backpack. But there are cautions to be aware of, and on our next show we'll talk to a pediatrician as well as an adventurer to learn about taking babies to the backcountry.LISTEN HERE
It's a girl! It's a boy! Having a baby is a journey. The road of pregnancy and childbirth has many bumps, bends and turns. Having someone there to tend to your needs along the way, can make that road a little smoother. Join host Shelly Wade when she talks with a group of local midwives and mothers on the next Hometown, Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday 9/5 at 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm
They grow up so fast, don't they? This time on KTD! we're talking about early developmental stages - where should very young children be developmentally at one year, two years, three years? And where can caregivers find help and support if their children aren't meeting those recommended milestones? We'll meet some of the resources available to help caregivers learn how to support their growing little ones with the state's Early Intervention Manager, Erin Kinavey and Dr. Donna Galbreath who's in a new film all about keeping "Babies on Track".KSKA: Tuesday, 2/21 @ 2pm & 7pm