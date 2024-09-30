AWAC Presents

-
On previous episodes of this program we’ve heard a lot about how, in the past, Alaska and Russia helped to melt the 'Ice Curtain'. That was an important time in US and Russian relations. Things are a little different today though, and this program asks the question “Are we headed back to the cold?”Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Tuesday, February, 20 2018, at 2:00 p.m. We're bringing you a show about a time when Alaskans and Russians were reunited and found they shared a common heritage. We’re going to hear incredible tales from key players in melting the Alaska-Russia Ice Curtain in the mid-1980s discuss how Alaska helped end the Cold War, launching a 30-year era of productive commercial and personal relations across the Bering Strait.LISTEN HERE
This event brought together a number of Alaskan entrepreneurs to share ideas and their enthusiasm for trying new things. Each of the panelists for this panel discussion has tried their hand at a number of different projects and has great advice and insight for us all. LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Tuesday, June 27, at 2:00 p.m. The Right to Be Cold is a human story of resilience, commitment, and survival told from the unique vantage point of an Inuk woman who, in spite of many obstacles, rose from humble beginnings in the Arctic community of Kuujjuaq, Quebec.LISTEN HERE
Admiral Robert J. Papp, Jr., USCG (Ret.) will lead the effort to advance U.S. interests in the Arctic Region, with a focus on Arctic Ocean governance, climate change, economic, environmental, and security issues in the Arctic region as the United States holds the chairmanship of the Arctic Council from 2015-2017.LISTEN NOW
This week on Addressing Alaskans Australian Consul General, Christopher De Cure asks, "Is China’s demand for resources shifting the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region?" His talk was recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council on August 26.KSKA: Thursday 9/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmPROGRAMMING UPDATE: The President of Iceland will not be broadcast on KSKA, but you can listen here.
Hussein Ibish, Senior Research Fellow at the American Task Force on Palestine was recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council on August 26, speaking on "Competing Visions for Palestine."
Christopher Paul De Cure, Australian Consul-General of Los Angeles was recorded at theAlaska World Affairs Council on September 9, speaking on "Australia and Alaska: Is China’s demand for resources shifting the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region?"”
Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, President of The Republic of Iceland was recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council on Monday June 20, speaking on “The Global Crisis and the Future of the North: Lessons from Iceland.”
Sir Nigel Sheinwald, British Ambassador to the United States was recorded Friday, June 10 speaking at the Alaska World Affairs Council on "Britain, the USA and Alaska in the 21st Century."