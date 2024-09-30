-
Pavlof Volcano is awake again on the Alaska Peninsula. The Alaska Volcano Observatory reports that Pavlof, "has entered a new phase of eruptive activity.” Download Audio
A volcano in Alaska's remote Aleutian Islands is sending out lava. The Alaska Volcano observatory reports today that Cleveland Volcano is erupting with the effusion of lava within the summit crater at the uninhabited island about 940 miles southwest of Anchorage.
After a summer of eruptive activity, Mount Cleveland has finally calmed down some. Today, the Alaska Volcano Observatory downgraded its color code for the Aleutian volcano from “orange” to “yellow.”