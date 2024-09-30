Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • Pavlof in eruption as viewed from Cold Bay on the evening of November 12, 2014. (Photo courtesy Carol Damberg)
    News
    Tremors and Ash Seen at Pavlof Volcano
    Pavlof Volcano is awake again on the Alaska Peninsula. The Alaska Volcano Observatory reports that Pavlof, "has entered a new phase of eruptive activity.” Download Audio
  • News
    Cleveland Volcano Lava Dome Growing
    Associated Press
    A volcano in Alaska's remote Aleutian Islands is sending out lava. The Alaska Volcano observatory reports today that Cleveland Volcano is erupting with the effusion of lava within the summit crater at the uninhabited island about 940 miles southwest of Anchorage.
  • News
    Cleveland Volcano Eruption Ends
    Alexandra Gutierrez
    After a summer of eruptive activity, Mount Cleveland has finally calmed down some. Today, the Alaska Volcano Observatory downgraded its color code for the Aleutian volcano from “orange” to “yellow.”