This week’s Outdoor Explorer is on avalanche forecasting and education. The joy of skiing and riding comes with the risks associated with avalanches. We’ll talk with professionals who study, forecast, and teach about avalanches.
KSKA: Thursday, Jan. 19, at 2:00 p.m. Everyone knows that winter backcountry travelers need to know how to avoid avalanches, how to prepare for them, and what to do if someone is caught in one. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we talk to experts about the right gear and how to use it, we'll also get a step-by-step scenario of what an avalanche recovery is like and what you should do in that terrible event. LISTEN NOW
Tulips and green grass in January? Road to Valdez closed by the mother of all avalanches? Will there be an Iditarod, a Fur Rondy, an Iron Dog? Let's talk about our recent weather and its implications on the next Hometown Alaska.KSKA: Weds. 2/5 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
https://youtu.be/X3XzRHLYE0YThe state Transportation department now says they don't know when the flooded highway through Keystone Canyon outside of Valdez will be passable again.
They say the most important piece of safety equipment outdoors is your brain, and that is particularly true with staying alive in avalanche country. We'll address the most dangerous backcountry hazard with an avalanche prediction expert and an educator who specializes in tuning up that safety gear inside your head. We’ll talk about how to recognize danger, how to prepare for winter travel in the backcountry, and when to stay home.KSKA: Thursday 12/12 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
A winter storm moving up the Kenai Peninsula has created some extremely hazardous driving conditions, even prompting the closure of the Whittier Tunnel as well as a stretch of the Seward Highway.
Three years after an avalanche severed Juneau from its main source of low-cost power, the capital city remains the international example of conservation.How residents conserved is the subject of an article in the latest edition of the journal, Energy Policy.
Kuskokwim River Closed to King Salmon Fishing by Emergency Order, State Closes Anchor River to Fishing, AK Pride Pays Forward Their ‘Today’ Show Donations, Redistricting Board Holds Ceremonial Signing of Plan, and more...
Two climbers have been killed in an avalanche in Denali National Park. The Park Service reports that 33-year-old Jiro Kurihara of Canmore, Alberta, and 28-year-old Junya Shiraishi of Sapporo, Japan were found dead in avalanche debris near the base of Mt. Francis, a 10,400 foot peak near Mt. McKinley.