Avalanche

  Seattle Creek avalanche. Photo courtesy Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center.
    Outdoor Explorer
    LISTEN: Avalanche forecasting and education
    Eric Bork
    This week’s Outdoor Explorer is on avalanche forecasting and education. The joy of skiing and riding comes with the risks associated with avalanches. We’ll talk with professionals who study, forecast, and teach about avalanches.
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Avalanche equipment and rescue
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Thursday, Jan. 19, at 2:00 p.m. Everyone knows that winter backcountry travelers need to know how to avoid avalanches, how to prepare for them, and what to do if someone is caught in one. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we talk to experts about the right gear and how to use it, we'll also get a step-by-step scenario of what an avalanche recovery is like and what you should do in that terrible event. LISTEN NOW
  • Hometown, Alaska
    Our Weird Weather
    Tulips and green grass in January? Road to Valdez closed by the mother of all avalanches? Will there be an Iditarod, a Fur Rondy, an Iron Dog? Let's talk about our recent weather and its implications on the next Hometown Alaska.KSKA: Weds. 2/5 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
  • News
    Officials Unsure When Richardson Highway Will Reopen
    Steve Heimel
    https://youtu.be/X3XzRHLYE0YThe state Transportation department now says they don't know when the flooded highway through Keystone Canyon outside of Valdez will be passable again.
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Avalanche Safety
    Kristin Spack
    They say the most important piece of safety equipment outdoors is your brain, and that is particularly true with staying alive in avalanche country. We'll address the most dangerous backcountry hazard with an avalanche prediction expert and an educator who specializes in tuning up that safety gear inside your head. We’ll talk about how to recognize danger, how to prepare for winter travel in the backcountry, and when to stay home.KSKA: Thursday 12/12 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
  • News
    Seward Highway Closed Between Girdwood, Bird Point
    Josh Edge
    A winter storm moving up the Kenai Peninsula has created some extremely hazardous driving conditions, even prompting the closure of the Whittier Tunnel as well as a stretch of the Seward Highway.
  • News
    Juneau Conservation Study Published
    Rosemarie Alexander
    Three years after an avalanche severed Juneau from its main source of low-cost power, the capital city remains the international example of conservation.How residents conserved is the subject of an article in the latest edition of the journal, Energy Policy.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 14, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Kuskokwim River Closed to King Salmon Fishing by Emergency Order, State Closes Anchor River to Fishing, AK Pride Pays Forward Their ‘Today’ Show Donations, Redistricting Board Holds Ceremonial Signing of Plan, and more...
  • News
    Two Climbers Die in Mount Francis Avalanche
    Dan Bross
    Two climbers have been killed in an avalanche in Denali National Park. The Park Service reports that 33-year-old Jiro Kurihara of Canmore, Alberta, and 28-year-old Junya Shiraishi of Sapporo, Japan were found dead in avalanche debris near the base of Mt. Francis, a 10,400 foot peak near Mt. McKinley.