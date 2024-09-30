When a child tests into or is placed in special education parents will have a lot of questions about navigating the system, planning an IEP (Individual Education Plan) with their child's educators, and they'll wonder what is the long term outlook for their child's schooling? Teresa Holt, operations manager from the Governor's Council on Disabilities and Special Education and Julie Broyles, a local high school resource teacher who's son has Down Syndrome join us to discuss the basics of navigating the special education system in Alaska's schools.KSKA: Tuesday 9/20 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

