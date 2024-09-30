-
Monday, March 19, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On this edition of Line One the emphasis is on the lifelong impact of early child brain development. We'll also take a deep dive into autism with Anchorage developmental-behavioral pediatrician Dr Siv Fasci.LISTEN HERE
-
Monday, October 10, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. ADD/ADHD and autism are relatively common brain based disorders presenting in childhood. Treatment can be variable as well and there is no universally accepted standard treatment. On the next program we will discuss these disorders and a form of treatment called neurofeedback.LISTEN NOW
-
Autism is being diagnosed with more and more frequency; recent reports say 1 in 88 kids in the United States have it. So next week on Kids These Days! we're talking about autism spectrum disorders wit our guests Teresa Hirst, ANP and Kris Green, Autism and Services Manager for the State of Alaska. We’ll learn about screening, supports and resources for Alaska families, and what's changing for autism when new diagnostic criteria come out in 2013.KSKA: Tuesday 2/17 @ 2p & 7p
-
The number of diagnosed autistic and Asperger syndrome children in Anchorage continues to rise. KSKA's A Closer Look focuses on some of the educational programs for those children and their parents.KSKA: Monday 10/3 at 1:00 pmSaturday 10/8 at 6:30 pm
-
When a child tests into or is placed in special education parents will have a lot of questions about navigating the system, planning an IEP (Individual Education Plan) with their child's educators, and they'll wonder what is the long term outlook for their child's schooling? Teresa Holt, operations manager from the Governor's Council on Disabilities and Special Education and Julie Broyles, a local high school resource teacher who's son has Down Syndrome join us to discuss the basics of navigating the special education system in Alaska's schools.KSKA: Tuesday 9/20 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
About 480 Anchorage School District students are currently certified as autistic or having asperger syndrome. Most take the programs offered within the district. But next year, a few parents could choose a new alternative.