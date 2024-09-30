We've all heard of Attention Deficit Disorder. What about Nature Deficit Disorder? Does one have anything to do with the other? And could our lack of contact with nature really become a health problem? According to authorRichard Louv, the answer is yes, which is why he's encouraging pediatricians to write "park prescriptions" and get families back outside. Thursday on "Addressing Alaskans" listen to his talk entitled "Connecting with Nature in a Virtual Age" recorded at the Get Outdoors Share Fair in Anchorage on September 6.KSKA: Thursday 9/13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

