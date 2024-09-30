-
In her collection of essays called "All the Colors We Will See," Patrice Gopo examines her experience of being raised by Jamaican immigrant parents and growing up Black in Alaska. Now she's helping others tell their stories in a free writing workshop.
-
"We're living through the greatest economic transformation in all of human history", Richard Florida, author of The Rise of the Creative Class told audience members at the AEDC Economic Forecast luncheon in January. "Every single human being is creative and your success turns on developing a community which harnesses the creativity of everyone." Recorded at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage, listen to Richard Florida's keynote address this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Tuesday 3/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
She's written about gun control, domestic violence and most recently marijuana legalization for Alaska's largest newspaper. This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to Elise Patkotak talk about life as a nurse in Barrow, what led her to the Anchorage Daily News, her most controversial columns, and how the internet has changed what it means to be an opinion writer in Alaska.KSKA: Thursday 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
We've all heard of Attention Deficit Disorder. What about Nature Deficit Disorder? Does one have anything to do with the other? And could our lack of contact with nature really become a health problem? According to authorRichard Louv, the answer is yes, which is why he's encouraging pediatricians to write "park prescriptions" and get families back outside. Thursday on "Addressing Alaskans" listen to his talk entitled "Connecting with Nature in a Virtual Age" recorded at the Get Outdoors Share Fair in Anchorage on September 6.KSKA: Thursday 9/13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
-
This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen an on-stage conversation with Alaskan writers, Eowyn Ivey (The Snow Child) and Andromeda Romano-Lax (The Detour, The Spanish Bow). The Snow Child is Ivey's debut novel set on an Alaska homestead in the 1920's. What led one author to set her fiction in Alaska and the other in historical Europe? "Fantastic, Historic, Unconventional" a Crosscurrentsevent hosted by the 49 Alaska Writing Center was recorded at the Anchorage Museum on Feb. 22.KSKA: Thursday 3/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Former national correspondent and bureau chief at the New York Times, Isabel Wilkerson was the first African American woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for her reporting. She went on to publish a book chronicling the decades-long migration of 600 million black Americans in search of better lives in the North and West. Her book,The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America's Migration was the subject of her talk at the University of Alaska Anchorage in January.KSKA: Thursday 2/23 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
2012 is the bi-centennial year of Charles Dickens. London and all of England are celebrating. Our guest this month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, Wayne Mergler, has an extraordinary passion for and expertise on Charles Dickens, the man and his work. Wayne will take you on a deluxe guided tour of Dickens' London, so when you go to England yourself you will know all the fascinating and exciting places to go in the footsteps of Charles Dickens, including his favorite pubs.KSKA: Monday 1/30 at 1:00 pm
-
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf79920000Despite declining salmon populations in Europe and the United States, Alaska's salmon numbers are continually on the rise. Has Alaska learned from the past mistakes of others when it comes to fisheries management? In his keynote address at the 2011 Mat-Su Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium David Montgomery, professor of Geomorphology at the University of Washington said we must consider "The Five H's"- History, Harvesting, Hydropower, Habitat and Hatcheries.KSKA: Thursday 11/17 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Nancy Pearl is a librarian with an action figure. She helped start a movement to get communities to read together. And she’s written top selling books about what books to read. Pearl joins host Charles Wohlforth on Hometown, Alaska to talk about how one Seattle librarian made books exciting and current in an era when how we read and use libraries is changing rapidly.Wednesday 10/5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm