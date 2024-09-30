-
KSKA: Friday, November 17 at 2:45pm Anchorage Community Theatre recently had a change in its staff with Matt Fernandez taking over the reigns of Executive Director, leaving his previous post as Community Outreach Director, which subsequently was filled by Colby Bleicher. Both Matt and Colby drop by Stage Talk today to discuss their plans for the future of the company as they work to fulfill its mission of bringing the arts to the community of Anchorage.LISTEN HERE
-
Who is The Light Brigade and what will they do at the Anchorage Museum on Sept. 21, the Fall Equinox? Hint: Defy gravity on the facade of a glittering building. Find out more when a Light Brigade member, a museum director and an urban environment expert come together to explore how art can change the way we think about place.KSKA, Wednesday 9/11 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now