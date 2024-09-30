Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Attack

  • News
    Anchorage in World War II
    Charles Wohlforth
    December 7, 1941, was a day that changed Alaska as much as any other in our history. During World War II, Anchorage went from a town to a city, Alaskans helped arm the Russians and new forts defended against invasion. Residents fled. And an invasion did come. A resident who remembers that day Frank Reed is our guest, as well as a historian Dr. Stephen Haycox who has studied the impact of World War II on our city. Join the conversation on Hometown, Alaska with your host Charles Wohlforth.Wednesday 12/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Hikers Attacked by Bear in Talkeetna Mountains
    Steve Heimel
    A group of hikers on an extended outing in the Talkeetna Mountains was attacked by a bear while crossing a stream Saturday night.
  • News
    Eagles Attack Two Women in Dutch Harbor
    Jacob Resneck
    Two women reported being attacked by bald eagles Monday morning in separate attacks less than two hours apart at the Dutch Harbor post office.