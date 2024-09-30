-
The CEO of the Community Development Quota group for the Aleutian Islands Region says there will be major expansion at processing plants in False Pass and Atka. Mike Mason tells us that Larry Cotter announced the plan at the Southwest Alaska Municipal Conference economic summit recently.
-
A federal judge in Anchorage is expected to rule soon on the state of Alaska and the fishing industry’s legal move to roll back restrictions on the Atka Mackerel and Pacific Cod fishery due to start at the first of the year around Adak and in the Western Aleutians.
-
And now it’s time for our weekly trip around the state. This week, we’re heading to some of the most remote corners of the state. First, its north to Nuiqset near the Beaufort Sea and then west- way west- out along the Aluetian chain to Atka.
-
Downtown Unalaska and Dutch Harbor emptied out after a tsunami warning triggered an evacuation of the entire community to high ground.
-
Judge Orders Joe Miller to Pay Legal Fees from Election Challenge, U.S. House Rejects Cutting Funding to Offensive in Libya, Residents Return to Unalaska and Dutch Harbor After Tsunami Warning, Coast Guard Trains for More Arctic Traffic, and more...
-
It turned out there was no tidal wave Thursday night, but there was plenty of preparation in Unalaska after the sirens rang out following a 7.3 earthquake 108 miles east of Atka at 7:10 p.m.