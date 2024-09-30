athabascan

-
http://player.vimeo.com/video/54325567 Catching Alaska's Light Waves by Todd Salat from Todd Salat on Vimeo.When is that last time you saw the northern lights? Standing outside in a parka looking straight up. Did you feel the awe? On the next Outdoor Explorer we'll hear about the research rockets the UAF Geophysical Instituteis using to study the aurora. We will also be sharing aurora memories, learning how to see them and how get a good photo with The Aurora Hunter, Todd Salat. Read more...KSKA Thursday 2/28 at 2:00 pm, repeating at 7:00 pmGo to Outdoor Explorer page
Illustrations by Dimi Macheras. Courtesy of the Anchorage Museum.Our KSKA story includes an excerpt from Chickaloon storyteller Patricia Wade's narration of the story of how Denali came to be. Her story is part of a multimedia display in a Denali exhibit on display at the Anchorage Museum through October 21st. The exhibit called, “The High One: Reaching the Top” explores North America's largest peak from many perspectives. It includes historical climbing gear, photos and rare artifacts. It also looks at the mountain through Alaska Native Eyes.Listen to Patricia Wade tell the Athabaskan story of Denali here.
The Alaska Senate State Affairs committee heard testimony Tuesday on Senator Donny Olson’s bill to create an Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council. Annette Evans Smith, the President of the Alaska Native Heritage Center, says the time for action on keeping languages alive is now.