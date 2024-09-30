-
Monday, January 8, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On this edition of Line One we discuss the newest information on allergic diseases with Anchorage allergist Jeff Demain, MD. Listeners will gain a better understanding of the basics of asthma, allergy, and eczema and learn of new developments in this field of medicine.LISTEN HERE
It is that time of year where sneezing, itching, and wheezing are particularly prevalent. Monday on Line One, we'll discuss the cause of spring allergies in the Anchorage area and the proven effective treatment option with Anchorage allergist Dr Jeff Demain from the Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center of Alaska.KSKA: Monday 5/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Tuesday, June 21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmWatery eyes, runny noses and inflamed sinuses got your family inside during the summer? Does your family go out to eat, on playdates or to birthday parties with an EpiPen at the ready? And is asthma management a major concern in your home? Dr. Thad Woodard is our guest on the program to talk about all things allergy and asthma.