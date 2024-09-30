Tuesday, June 21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmWatery eyes, runny noses and inflamed sinuses got your family inside during the summer? Does your family go out to eat, on playdates or to birthday parties with an EpiPen at the ready? And is asthma management a major concern in your home? Dr. Thad Woodard is our guest on the program to talk about all things allergy and asthma.

Listen