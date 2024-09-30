Associated Press

-
Gov. Sean Parnell is proposing $4.9 million for emergency food supplies to be stashed across the state.
Anchorage police say traffic detectives have arrested a 19-year-old woman charged in a fatal April hit and run crash.
Chevron plans to sell its holdings in Cook Inlet. They will be sold to Houston-based Hilcorp Alaska LLC.
There was a casualty in Tuesday's Sockeye Salmon dipnetting frenzy on the Kenai River. Edwin Ruff, 71, listed as a summer resident, fell into the river near the bridge.
Somebody dumped a drum of waste oil into a pond near the Crescent Creek trail off the Sterling Highway.
Alaska State Troopers have fatally shot a 19-year-old Palmer man they say was threatening officers with a gun.
An Alaska judge has ordered that failed U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller pay almost $18,000 in legal fees incurred by the state in fighting Miller's challenge to last year's election.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers say two Yakutat men drowned after their 20-foot boat capsized. Another man in the commercial fishing party survived Monday's accident at the mouth of Dangerous River in Yakutat.
A Soldotna man has taken the lead in the Homer Halibut Derby. Chad Aldridge fished Sunday near Seldovia, and landed a 350.5-pound whopper after an hour and 20 minutes.