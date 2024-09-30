-
An estimated 900 people packed the Wendy Williamson auditorium at UAA in Anchorage for a presentation and public comment on the draft assessment of the Bristol Bay watershed. The document is the Environmental Protection Agency's take on the impact that a large mine such as the Pebble Mine could have in Southwest Alaska. KSKA's Daysha Eaton was there and filed this report.
Assessing students' progress means a regular battery of standardized tests, a fact of life in most public schools - so how are Alaskan kids measuring up? We'll look at the history of this kind of testing, the current tests our kids take, and we'll also learn about the new, proposed standards for Alaskan K-12 students that could be implemented this fall if they are adopted. Guests from the Department of Ed and the classroom join us to discuss.
The U.S. Forest Service has been told by a federal appeals court that it hasn't done enough study to justify four timber sales in the Tongass National Forest. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that their analysis must better analyze deer habitat and assure a habitat for the wolves that prey on those deer.