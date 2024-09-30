Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Assessment

  • News
    EPA Bristol Bay Watershed Assessment Draws Hundreds in Anchorage
    Daysha Eaton
    An estimated 900 people packed the Wendy Williamson auditorium at UAA in Anchorage for a presentation and public comment on the draft assessment of the Bristol Bay watershed. The document is the Environmental Protection Agency's take on the impact that a large mine such as the Pebble Mine could have in Southwest Alaska. KSKA's Daysha Eaton was there and filed this report.
  • High school-age children sit at desks appearing to work on an assignment with pends and paper
    Standardized Testing
    Sarah Gonzales
    Assessing students' progress means a regular battery of standardized tests, a fact of life in most public schools - so how are Alaskan kids measuring up? We'll look at the history of this kind of testing, the current tests our kids take, and we'll also learn about the new, proposed standards for Alaskan K-12 students that could be implemented this fall if they are adopted. Guests from the Department of Ed and the classroom join us to discuss.KSKA: Tuesday, 3/6 @ 2pm & 7pm
  • News
    Forest Service Told Tongass Assessment Must Better Analyze Deer Habitat
    The U.S. Forest Service has been told by a federal appeals court that it hasn't done enough study to justify four timber sales in the Tongass National Forest. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that their analysis must better analyze deer habitat and assure a habitat for the wolves that prey on those deer.