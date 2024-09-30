Assessment

Assessing students' progress means a regular battery of standardized tests, a fact of life in most public schools - so how are Alaskan kids measuring up? We'll look at the history of this kind of testing, the current tests our kids take, and we'll also learn about the new, proposed standards for Alaskan K-12 students that could be implemented this fall if they are adopted. Guests from the Department of Ed and the classroom join us to discuss.KSKA: Tuesday, 3/6 @ 2pm & 7pm

