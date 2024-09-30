-
The Anchorage Assembly unanimously passed the 2013 budget Tuesday night with a few amendments. One of the budget items which received lots of attention over the past few weeks was proposed cuts to the fire department, including the elimination of a truck in Eagle River and a water tender near the Hillside.
The Matanuska Susitna Borough has voted down a resolution aimed at expanding a state health assessment regarding coal development in the Palmer area. Read More...
The Anchorage Assembly certified the recount of the April 3rd Municipal Election Tuesday evening. Several Assembly members pushed for public comment on the certification, but the chair denied it.
The Chair of the Anchorage Assembly has appointed an independent third party investigator to look into what went wrong during the April 3rd Municipal Election. A retired judge investigate the matter. Chair Ernie Hall made the announcement at Tuesday's regular assembly meeting, along with other election updates. KSKA's Daysha Eaton was there and has this report.
Matanuska Susitna Borough voter turnout was light yesterday (Tuesday), but those who made it to the polls elected two new Borough Assembly members and approved all three bond proposals. KSKA's Ellen Lockyer has the unofficial results of the Valley election.
Two Wasilla men are vying for the Matanuska Susitna Borough's district four seat. As KSKA's Ellen Lockyer reports, both candidates are concerned with land use issues, but are taking decidedly different viewpoints.
There's only one real race for Matanuska Susitna Borough Assembly this year. As KSKA's Ellen Lockyer reports, although a District 4 contest is creating sparks in Wasilla , there's only one candidate for construction - heavy District 5, and he is willing to bet his experience will be able to help Borough residents benefit from a localized economic boom.
At their meeting in Homer Tuesday night, members of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted to approve a USAD – or Utility Special Assessment District –to finance distribution lines throughout the town.