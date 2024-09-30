-
Lori Townsend talks with School Board Member Dave Donley, and Alyse Galvin of Great Alaska Schools, to understand the scope of the Anchorage School District's $68 million budget gap, and what can be done to address it.
The Anchorage School Board passed their preliminary 2013-2014 budget Monday (2/4) night after hearing testimony from the public.
As students finish their first day of classes of a new school year Wednesday afternoon, host Charles Wohlforth visits with the new superintendent of the Anchorage School District, Jim Browder, to learn about his plans for our kids and to answer your questions.KSKA: Wednesday 8/22 at 2:00 pm
Yesterday morning School Superintendent Carol Comeau presented her administration's proposed 2012-2013 budget to the Anchorage School Board, which then began a two day, in-depth review. Compared to recent years, the general operating fund increase is slight, less than two million dollars, but in terms of program and personnel cuts, the impact is deep. ASD: Comprehensive list of all proposed reductions (PDF)
The first of the two finalists for the Anchorage School District superintendent position began a three day visit yesterday. After his first face-to-face interview with the school board, the candidate hoping to replace retiring Carol Comeau visited schools, met Anchorage assembly members and talked to the local press.
The search for the next Anchorage School District superintendent is down to two finalists. Thursday, the board announced the names and described the final selection process, which includes a community forum with each candidate.
How should the Anchorage School District resolve questions over its math curriculum? Some love Everyday Mathematics, some despise it, and the program recently had a near-death experience in the Anchorage School District. How did 2=2+4 get so complicated and controversial?Wednesday 10/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Earthquake Causes Tsumani Scare. Tanana Chiefs Conference Receives Suicide Grant. Sutton Coal Permit Up For Renewal. Gay and Lesbian Community Seeks Legal Protections. National Search Launched for ASD Superintendent. Potato Blight Surfaces in Palmer, Delta. Ferry Returns to Service. Sculptors Turn Stone Into Tradition
On this edition of A Closer Look KSKA presents a profile of the Anchorage School District as presented by its superintendent, Carol Comeau. The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce had invited Superintendent Comeau to describe the district's overall status and what influences were likely to impact the 2011-2012 school term.KSKA: Monday 9/5 at 1:00 pm and Saturday 9/10 at 5:30 pm
July 1 at 2:00pm on KSKA 91.1FM and 7:30pm on KAKM, Channel 7 televisionGov. Sean Parnell vetoes $400 million from the capital budget; Coastal Zone Management Program dies in a special session of the Legislature; Anchorage Superintendent of Schools Carol Comeau announces her retirement, and more.