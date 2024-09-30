-
Hometown Alaska: Hear how one Anchorage entrepreneur manages work and motherhood during the pandemicThe gig economy isn’t exactly a new income stream for individuals, but the paradigm shift of the market due to COVID and other factors have launched gig work and entrepreneurship into an undeniable macrolevel behemoth. One artist and businesswoman shares her story of how she established her brand to The Last Frontier and how we can support self-employed creatives.
This week on State of Art we're hearing from members of Anchorage band Outta Place. Father son duo Duke and Shane Russell have been playing music together forever, but with more musicians in the mix and gig opportunities returning, they’re champing at the bit to take audiences on a musical journey.
Federal officials say they are trying to clarify rules for Alaskan Natives’ use of sea otters. A draft set of guidelines from the US Fish and Wildlife…
This week on Stage Talk, Jack Dalton and Leslie Ward stop by to talk about the 18th annualUnder :30 opening at Out North next weekend. This year there will be three under 30 minute plays showcasing new works of Alaskan artists. Leslie Ward talks about her performance art piece centered on a tragic incident she experienced as teacher in the Bush.KSKA: Friday 1/20 at 2:45 pm
Wednesday August 3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmFarmers Markets are the biggest thing since Matanuska cabbages. And if you want to buy local there's more than just produce popping up around town. Join host Peter Dunlap-Shohl and his guests as they explore the differences in Anchorage Saturday Markets on Hometown, Alaska.