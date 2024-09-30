Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
art

  • Mask by Joe Senungetuk
    Outdoor Explorer
    Nature and indigenous Alaskan art with Joe and Martha Senungetuk
    Eric Bork
    Alaska Natives have been creating art influenced by nature and culture for thousands of years. The clothing, tools, kayaks, weapons, baskets and other items of everyday life and ceremony were, and are, functional and artistic. Joe and Martha Senungehtuck join host Paul Twardock to talk about their long lives of adventure and art in Alaska.
  • Crow Pass trail
    Outdoor Explorer
    Catching up with artist Max Romey
    Lisa Keller
    On this Outdoor Explorer, our guest will be Max Romey. Max is a watercolor artist and outdoor filmmaker from Anchorage whose creative films have gained international recognition. His most recent film, “If You Give a Beach a Bottle,” is a finalist at this year’s Banff Mountain Film Festival at the end of this month.
  • News
    What's up with that igloo by Denali and also the tallest building in Fairbanks?
    Emily Schwing
    A giant, artificial igloo marks the halfway point between Fairbanks and Anchorage along the Parks Highway. It was supposed to be a roadside hotel, but it…
  • State of Art
    State of Art: September 6th, 2019
    Ammon Swenson
    This week on State of Art we're hearing from local artist Maxine Fekete. Back in June, she opened her first solo exhibition. A couple of weeks later, she was in the hospital after a random attack in downtown Anchorage. The closing day of her show turned into celebration of being alive. She tells us about the attack, her recovery, and what's next.
  • Programs
    Scene Design and Technology
    Steven Hunt
    This week on Stage Talk, we turn our attention to the world of Scene Design and Technology to give our listeners literally a "tour backstage". Tune in to meet two of Anchorage's busiest designers and technicians Dan Carlgren and Brian Saylor as they talk about how they first got involved in the art, what they've done, and their own personal and professional approaches to creating the physical world of a play. Carlgren is currently the Faculty Scenic Designer, Projection Designer and Technical Director for UAA Department of Theatre and Dance and Saylor designs and builds for several theatres in town including Anchorage Community Theatre and Cyrano's Theatre Company.Thanks for listening!
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Outdoor art
    Iris Vandenham
    On this Outdoor Explorer we’re talking about art. Alaska’s nature is a powerful inspiration for many artists, like painter Steve Gordon. Steve’s vivid images of birch trees and stream banks are among our favorites, capturing the light and grace of quiet places and somehow heightening the feelings they create. Steve will talk about how he makes those paintings and how his many years of boy scout camping trips influenced that work. Thanks for listening!
  • Programs
    UAA presents New Dances 2017
    Steven Hunt
    KSKA: Friday, April 14 at 2:45pm Spring Returns. And so it does in the remounting of Director and Choreographer Brian Jeffery's aptly named dance piece being performed as part of UAA's Department of Theatre and Dance's New Dances 2017 this weekend at the UAA Fine Arts Building Main Stage. Fifty-eight dancers, choreographers and technician/designers have come together this year to present exciting new works. Joining Brian on this week's Stage Talk is triple threat (dancer, choreographer and lighting designer) Katie O'Loughlin to give us an insight into what goes into producing such an ambitious body of work. New Dances 2017 performs April 13-16.LISTEN HERE
  • Programs
    Pulse Dance Company's 2016-2017 season
    Steven Hunt
    KSKA: Friday, September 2 at 2:45pmPulse Dance Company will be offering a little bit of everything this year from contemporary modern to burlesque and rock and roll. Join Artistic Director Stephanie Wonchala as she drops by Stage Talk this week to talk about what's coming up. Their first offering is Haus Pulse, performing at the Church of Love in Spenard on Saturday, September 10th.LISTEN NOW
  • Programs
    Meet AFAA'S New Executive Director: Lailani Cook
    Steven Hunt
    Alaska Fine Arts Academy has a new Executive Director and she has a lot of plans for the Eagle River company. Join Lailani Cook this week on Stage Talk as she tells us about herself, her plans and the upcoming theatre season.KSKA: June 17 at 2:45pm
  • Programs
    Cyrano's The Good Times Are Killing Me
    Steven Hunt
    Cyrano's Theatre Company is currently running cartoonist Lynda Barry's ( Ernie Pook's Comeek) play about a thirteen year old girl growing up in racially mixed Seattle neighborhood in the 60s:The Good Times Are Killing Me. Kate Grace (who plays Edna Arkins) and Nic Sweet (Scenic Designer) drop by this week to talk about it. The Good Times Are Killing Me runs Thursdays through Sundays until May 29th.KSKA: Friday, May 13 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO
